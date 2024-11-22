Rainbow Wahine won’t be distracted by recent drama

The timing of Craig Angelos’ dismissal as University of Hawaii athletics director during the same week the Rainbow Wahine basketball team prepares for its home opener certainly wasn’t ideal for coach Laura Beeman.

The 13th-year head coach has dealt with unforeseen distractions her entire career at UH, and while few have risen to the level of this week’s events on lower campus, they will not have any effect on the home team when it takes to the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center court today to play Louisiana Monroe at 11 a.m. in the Bank of Hawaii Classic.

“These guys want to get on the court and they want to play,” Beeman said Thursday. “We had a very quick conversation and we moved on. They are not distracted. They are ready to play basketball.”

Thirteen days after a 72-50 win over Portland State ended a two-game road trip to start the 2024-25 campaign, Hawaii finally returns to the court in front of its home fans.

The early wake-up call won’t be a problem either with the men’s team set to play No. 10 North Carolina in prime time later today at 7:30 p.m.

“A little early, but I’m super excited,” said guard Kelsie Imai, one of eight seniors on the roster. “We have a lot of kids coming to watch and I think it’s the first time we’re doing something like this. I think it’s cool we get to put a game on for the kids.”

The team is expecting 1,200 local keiki to attend the game as part of “Education Day.”

UH will learn a lot about itself as it continues to evaluate different lineup combinations and matchups as Beeman works through a roster that saw 12 and 13 players play in the first two games.

Senior Daejah Phillips, who was the Big West Sixth Player Of The Year last season as the best player to come off the bench, was the only player to start each of UH’s first two games.

She earned the Big West’s first Player of the Week award after averaging 15 points a game against Portland and Portland State while shooting 47.1 % from the field.

Phillips was more comfortable coming off the bench last season after watching the first few minutes to get a feel for the game.

She said she was approached by Beeman before the season started asking if she was OK with starting. After the first two games, Phillips says she no longer has a choice.

“Coach asked me about two weeks before we traveled … and I was like, give me time to think about it because I didn’t really know if I wanted to or not,” Phillips said.”I told her I would test out these first two games and see how I played from starting and she told me I can’t come off the bench anymore.”

Hawaii will take an 11-game home winning streak into today’s game against the Warhawks of the Sun Belt Conference, who are 3-1.

UH will also play Sunday against Eastern Washington, which plays Saint Mary’s in the second game today at 1:30 p.m.

Ten players averaged 12 or more minutes in Hawaii’s first two games.

UH shot a program-best 25-for-25 from the free-throw line against Portland but struggled with turnovers, combining for 40 in the two games. UH partly made up for it on defense with 23 steals but spent the majority of practice since returning home focused on not giving away the basketball.

“Turnovers and rebounds were our main focus going into Portland — we kind of failed at that,” Phillips said. “We’ve been doing a lot of drills where the emphasis is rebounding or don’t turn the ball over as much. We’ve put goals on ourselves to where it’s a certain amount of turnovers a game or else there is consequences for it.”

Hawaii has never played Louisiana Monroe. The Warhawks’ only loss this season was by 23 points against No. 22 Alabama on Sunday.

ULM went 21-14 last season and made it to the Great 8 in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament.

RAINBOW WAHINE VOLLEYBALL

HAWAII (18-8, 12-4 BIG WEST)

AT CAL STATE FULLERTON (4-23, 0-17)

Today, 4 p.m.

HAWAII AT UC IRVINE

(15-13, 9-8)

Saturday, 2 p.m.

>> Stream: ESPN+

>> Radio: 1420-AM / 92.7-FM