UH’s Karol Ostrowski sets 200 freestyle swimming school record

Hawaii senior Karol Ostrowski set a school record in the 200-yard freestyle Friday on Day 3 of the SMU Invitational in Dallas.

Ostrowski, of Strachoin, Poland, finished in 1:34.36 to claim the B Final of the event, breaking the record of 1:34.49 set by Mario Sukovic in March.

The Hawaii women are second with 529 points. Miami leads the eight-team competition with 640.

The Rainbow Warriors are fourth with 370 points. Stanford leads the seven-team standings with 690.5.

Star-Advertiser staff