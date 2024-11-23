UH’s Karol Ostrowski sets 200 freestyle swimming school record

Saturday, November 23, 2024
74°
Today's Paper
By Star-Advertiser Staff
Today
•
Updated
11:46 p.m.
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
Hawaii senior Karol Ostrowski set a school record in the 200-yard freestyle Friday on Day 3 of the SMU Invitational in Dallas.
Ostrowski, of Strachoin, Poland, finished in 1:34.36 to claim the B Final of the event, breaking the record of 1:34.49 set by Mario Sukovic in March.
The Hawaii women are second with 529 points. Miami leads the eight-team competition with 640.
The Rainbow Warriors are fourth with 370 points. Stanford leads the seven-team standings with 690.5.
———
Star-Advertiser staff
Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE!