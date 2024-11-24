Column: Domestic violence services provide a lifeline

By Ryan Kusumoto

As CEO of a local nonprofit that has served Hawaii for more than 55 years, I am deeply proud of our staff’s unwavering commitment to supporting the individuals, families and communities we serve.

Last Sunday, I visited one of our domestic violence shelters — a place that provides safety for families escaping unimaginable hardship. It’s a sanctuary, offering not just refuge but the resources and support these individuals and families need to rebuild their lives.

Whenever I’m at the shelter, I am moved by what I witness. While many spend their Sundays enjoying time with loved ones at parks or beaches, I saw a young girl sitting up in her bed at the shelter. My heart and thoughts went out to her and her mother. Sundays weren’t filled with carefree joy, but with the heavy reality of her situation.

This young girl, and the countless others who walk through our doors seeking safety, deserve more than just a shelter. They deserve hope, stability and a future free from fear. For her — for all who come to us when there is nowhere else to turn — we cannot falter. We must fight harder and give everything we have to ensure that no one has to endure what she has. Her story isn’t just hers to deal with; it’s a call to action, and we must answer it.

The statistics are staggering: 18% of adults in Hawaii report experiencing domestic violence. That’s nearly 200,000 residents — our friends, neighbors and members of our community. Recent headlines have brought heartbreaking reminders of this crisis, with tragic stories of local women losing their lives to intimate partner violence, and in some cases, the loss of their unborn children as well.

At Parents And Children Together, we continue to see double-digit increases in emergency calls as we help hundreds of families escape from life-threatening violence at our shelters. Unfortunately, the number of incidents continues to climb. Let me be clear: this issue has not gotten better. Our shelters are full.

The decision to leave an abusive relationship is a harrowing one. The first 24 hours are often the most dangerous — a matter of life and death for survivors and their children. Many arrive at our shelters with nothing but the clothes on their backs, overwhelmed by fear, confusion and uncertainty with no place to turn. This is why our work is so critical. We provide not only a safe space but also a pathway to healing and empowerment, guiding survivors to become architects of positive change for themselves and their families.

Yet, I am deeply concerned about the uncertainties ahead. Potential budget cuts and other changes in federal policy could jeopardize the essential services that countless families depend on. For survivors, these services are not luxuries — they are lifelines.

Regardless of political affiliation, we must first all agree that protecting at-risk families is not optional — it’s a moral obligation. I urge all of us, from policymakers to advocates with lived experience, not to give up the fight and work to prioritize and protect funding for domestic violence services in state and local budgets, regardless of any changes at the federal level.

We must work toward a Hawaii where every family, not just some, has access to safe neighborhoods, healthy environments, early childhood education, affordable housing and mental health resources.

Together, we can build a future that embodies respect, fairness and justice for all. For the sake of our children, let us act boldly, guided by the spirit of aloha and an unwavering commitment to safe and promising futures for all.

Ryan Kusumoto is president/CEO of Parents And Children Together, an organization working with Hawaii’s families to create safe and promising futures.