Letter: Democrats sow discord after Trump win

Donald Trump won the election in a convincing manner about two weeks ago and our democracy is still intact. People did not riot and loot stores.

Even though the majority of Americans chose to elect Trump, incumbent Democrats have embraced the position that they will oppose everything that he proposes. And that is sad because the people have spoken against the Biden agenda that has not worked and needs to be amended. I suppose that Democrats’ Trump hatred precludes acknowledgment that Americans want something different. They would rather double down on bad policies than listen and accept their new reality. Maybe they want to alienate their Democrat voters who want sound economic policies, public safety and energy independence.

The next election will judge the current Democrat behavior. It may not be a good outcome.

John Tamashiro

Pearl City

EXPRESS YOURSELF

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter