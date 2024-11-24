Letter: Deny unqualified Trump appointments

The person who tried to overthrow an election, who absconded with important government documents and who is a convicted felon has been reelected to the office he has already abused. This win appears to have sent a message that qualifications, experience and fitness for high-level government jobs do not matter. The people he has appointed to man positions of power in his administration confirms this.

That Donald Trump has no qualms about appointing unqualified people to man his administration should not surprise us. The election is done, no one cried foul, the transition will be smooth.

Hopefully the U.S. Senate, which failed in the impeachment trials to keep him out of office, this time has the courage and insight to reject the unqualified nominees he has so brazenly nominated. Doing so would go a long way toward reestablishing public faith in checks and balance so important, especially now.

Arthur Mersereau

Manoa

