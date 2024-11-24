Letter: Fight to retain unique North Shore flavor

Part of the land being eyed by developers for resort homes is seen near Turtle Bay in Kahuku.

The proposed construction of luxury homes and hotels at Turtle Bay on Oahu’s North Shore poses several pressing challenges that could profoundly affect the community. Among these, increased traffic congestion looms as a critical issue. The potential for displacement further amplifies community concerns, as road widening or eminent domain could force families from their homes.

Another significant worry is the loss of local identity. The North Shore’s rural charm and natural beauty risk being overshadowed by large-scale luxury development. This shift could overwhelm local resources, erode cultural heritage, and diminish residents’ quality of life.

To counter these impacts, the community must advocate for responsible development that prioritizes local interests, environmental protection and infrastructure improvements.

Engaging in public hearings and collaborating with conservation groups are crucial steps to ensure the North Shore retains its unique character and remains a place where both residents and visitors can thrive.

Maria Rivero

Haleiwa

