Hawaii County considers plan to expand hospital zoning

To improve health care access across the Big Island, the Hawaii County Planning Department hopes to expand where hospitals and other medical facilities are allowed to be built.

Currently, the county code excludes hospitals and certain other health care buildings from all of the island’s industrial-zoned land, although they are permitted in commercial, residential, resort and agricultural zoning districts.

A measure developed by the Planning Department, which was discussed at Thursday’s meeting of the Leeward Planning Commission, would open up the county’s industrial- commercial mixed zoning district to “hospitals, sanitariums, old age, convalescent, nursing and rest homes.”

County Planner Tracie- Lee Camero told the commission the proposed code changes are needed to meet the needs of the island’s growing population while providing economic and employment opportunities for more residents. At the same time, it would be consistent with the stated intent of the zoning district, where a hospital could serve as an economic anchor that could attract ancillary medical serv­ices and other businesses.

The industrial-commercial mixed zoning district is described as the industrial zone that allows “the least offensive or noxious uses,” according to a Planning Department analysis of the measure. The most severe activity allowed in the district includes light manufacturing, automobile repair facilities, minor agricultural product processing and the like.

Very little land on the island is within these zoning districts. Certain lots within Hilo, such as the area around the Hilo Iron Works building or some lots along Kanoelehua Avenue, are within the district.

Notably, a large tract of land in West Hawaii just south of Costco also is zoned industrial-commercial mixed. Kona Community Hospital in June identified that area as a potential site to build a new facility.

The zoning district also allows for “medical clinics” to operate within it, even as hospitals are excluded. The code stipulates that clinics do not have beds for overnight care, unlike hospitals.

The commission did not discuss the proposal for very long Thursday, with all commissioners supporting it.

“We truly live on a Big Island,” said commissioner Dean Au, noting that “it’s not cheap building hospitals, it’s not cheap building clinics and facilities that are going to service the people when they need it. And expanding this opportunity and try to attract developers to build more medical facilities, I think it’s a great amendment.”

“I can’t think of any (reasons not to support this),” said Planning Director Zendo Kern. “I think it’s really needed with the mixture of land uses we do have, and I think it’ll actually serve our community really, really well.”

The commission voted unanimously to forward the matter to the full County Council with a favorable recommendation.