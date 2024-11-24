Lahaina ohana completes first home rebuild in fire zone
ANDREW VLIET / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
The Ah Hee family stand in the driveway of their new home in Lahaina before a small blessing ceremony Friday before family, co-workers and contractors who made it possible to rebuild.
ANDREW VLIET / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Ariel Ah Hee reflects on the effort and support that it took for her family to rebuilt their house after the Lahaina wildfire destroyed their previous home at the same location 15 months ago.
ANDREW VLIET / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Ariel Ah Hee hugs guest following the blessing of their rebuilt home in Lahaina on Friday.