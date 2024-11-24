On the Move: Denise Iseri-Matsubara

Sunday, November 24, 2024
By Michelle Ramos
COURTESY PHOTO
Denise Iseri-Matsubara executive director of Catholic Charities Housing Development Corp.
Catholic Charities Hawaii has named Denise Iseri-Matsubara executive director of Catholic Charities Housing Development Corp. Iseri-Matsubara was previously executive director of the Mayor’s Office of Housing under Mayor Rick Blangiardi. Her experience also includes serving as a board member and, later, as executive director of the state Hawaii Housing Finance and Development Corp. for seven years and as a senior special assistant to then-Gov. David Ige.
