On the Move: Denise Iseri-Matsubara

Catholic Charities Hawaii has named Denise Iseri-Matsubara executive director of Catholic Charities Housing Development Corp. Iseri-Matsubara was previously executive director of the Mayor’s Office of Housing under Mayor Rick Blangiardi. Her experience also includes serving as a board member and, later, as executive director of the state Hawaii Housing Finance and Development Corp. for seven years and as a senior special assistant to then-Gov. David Ige.

———

Send items to citydesk@ staradvertiser.com.