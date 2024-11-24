Hawaii Beat: Hilo soccer, Chaminade volleyball, UH swimming and diving

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Hilo women’s soccer loses in NCAA tourney

The Hawaii Hilo women’s soccer team had its best season in school history end Saturday in the second round of the NCAA Division II Tournament in San Diego.

Filippa Graneld scored at 27:48 off an assist from Teani Arakawa, but Hilo allowed two goals 36 seconds apart in the second half in a 2-1 loss to host Point Loma.

“We defended really well as a group (in the first half),” Vulcans coach Gene Okamura said in an interview posted by Point Loma on YouTube. “Went forward, they just went forward, and just a little slip-up in the second half.”

Bethany Arabe scored at 51:52 and Alyssa Ketcham scored at 52:28 for the Sea Lions, the defending national champions. Point Loma also defeated Hilo in last week’s PacWest championship.

Phoebe Barnes made two saves for the Vulcans (14-3-3), while Julia Pinnell made three for the Sea Lions (17-2-1).

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

“We had one or two really good looks (in the second half),” Okamura said. “It didn’t go our way.”

Hilo beat Concordia Irvine 3-1 on Thursday for its first NCAA D-II Tournament victory.

The Vulcans also made tournament appearances in 2021 and 2022.

Chaminade goes 20-0 in PacWest play

Anna Stucchi had 19 kills and Lizanyela Lopez added 13 as the Chaminade volleyball team beat host Hawaii Hilo 25-20, 25-17, 21-25, 25-16 on Saturday to complete a perfect season in the PacWest.

Letizi Cammillucci finished with 12 kills and Grace Talpash recorded 51 assists for the Silverswords (27-4, 20-0).

Samara Cruz had 13 kills for the Vulcans (16-14, 11-9).

Chaminade will learn its postseason destination during the NCAA Division II Women’s Volleyball Selection Show, which will be broadcast Monday at 2:30 p.m. on NCAA.com.

UH swimming/diving teams conclude meet

The Hawaii women’s swimming and diving team placed second and the UH men finished fourth at the SMU Invitational in Dallas, which concluded Saturday.

The Rainbow Wahine finished with 770 points in the four-day competition. Miami won the eight-team meet with 936.

The Rainbow Warriors had 545 points among six teams. Stanford won with 1,043.5.

On Saturday, UH freshman Lovisa Gustavsson won the women’s platform diving event with 238.75 points.