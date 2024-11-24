Late TD lifts Kaiser over Kauai in state Division II semifinal

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Brady Kim rushed for the go-ahead 14-yard score with 2:57 remaining as the Kaiser Cougars beat the Kauai Red Raiders 16-13 in a First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA State Division II semifinal game Saturday at Vidinha Stadium.

Kim’s touchdown gave Kaiser a 14-13 advantage, and the Cougars added a safety with 1:17 remaining.

Kauai led 10-0 in the first quarter on Haezon Dizon’s 18-yard pass to Jacob Bukoski and Kai Potts’ 27-yard field goal.

Kaiser got within 10-7 on Dillon Reis’ 4-yard run and Morgan White’s PAT kick late in the first half.

Potts’ 39-yard field goal put the Red Raiders up 13-7.

Kaden Paoa Itamura had two interceptions for Kauai.

DIVISION II

Semifinals

Saturday

At Vidinha Stadium

Kaiser 0 7 0 9 — 16

Kauai 10 0 0 3 — 13

KAUAI—Jacob Bukoski 18 yard pass from Haezon Dizon (Kai Potts kick)

KAUAI—FG Potts 27

KAIS—Dillon Reis 4 yard run (Morgan White kick)

KAUAI—FG Potts 39

KAIS—Brady Kim 14 run (White kick)

KAIS—safety

RUSHING—Kaiser: Kim 15-81, Aiden Leong 7-45, Dillon Reis 8- 40, Jesse Shinagawa 10-28, Mathias Mafi 1-19, Rayne Sumida 1-4, Blain Kupahu 2-3, Team 2-(minus 2). Kauai: Kaimana Kaui 7-73, Dizon 6-12, Kaimana Inouye 3-11, Asa Bailey 2-9, Bukoski 2-7, Kaeden Tam-Ventura 2-6, Kyzen Bisarra 1-4, Moli Pahulu 2-1.

PASSING—Kaiser: Shinagawa 9-17-3-78. Kauai: Dizon 5-18-1-61, Tyren Aona 0-1-0—0.

RECEIVING—Kaiser: Caleb Hamasaki 4-35, Reis 3-30, Zayden Ling 1-9, Sumida 1-4. Kauai: Tam-Ventura 1-20, Bukoski 1-18, Kaui 1-17, NA 1-8, Drake Javiar 1-(minus 2).