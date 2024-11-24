Signs of Hawaiian Life – Nov. 24, 2024
Honolulu resident Chris Coggins discovered ukulele in a rainbow of colors inside a music story in Istanbul, Turkey. Photo by Nancy Coggins.
A local cab driver was kind enough to snap a picture of Yunus Peer and Laurie Lee, who traveled from Waimanalo to Brussels, Belgium, where they were surprised to find a Hawaiian Poke Bowl restaurant.
From left, Phoebe Fox, Mark Fox and Charlie Fox of Honolulu took a trip to San Sebastian, Spain, where they stopped at the Hawaii surf and rental shop, located across Zurriola Beach. Photo by Colette Fox.