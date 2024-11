Signs of Hawaiian Life – Nov. 24, 2024

From left, Phoebe Fox, Mark Fox and Charlie Fox of Honolulu took a trip to San Sebastian, Spain, where they stopped at the Hawaii surf and rental shop, located across Zurriola Beach. Photo by Colette Fox.

A local cab driver was kind enough to snap a picture of Yunus Peer and Laurie Lee, who traveled from Waimanalo to Brussels, Belgium, where they were surprised to find a Hawaiian Poke Bowl restaurant.

Did you spot a sign of Hawaiian life on your travels? To submit photos, check out our new, simple online submission form at staradvertiser.com/signs. You must fill out all required fields in order to be considered for publication. Photos must have a person in them and contain a “sign” of Hawaiian life. Email submissions and mailed photos are no longer accepted.

NOTE: If you have previously submitted photos by email or mail, there is no need to resubmit them.