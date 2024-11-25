Letter: Empty homes tax would ruin some owners’ lives

I can’t believe the ill-conceived “empty homes tax” is under consideration by Honolulu City Council members. Do they not realize the upheaval it would impose on the lives of many citizens?

I am neither an investor nor a developer. I am simply an 81-year-old retiree wanting to avoid mainland cold weather and peacefully spend my winters in beautiful Hawaii. Some 25 years ago, I was able to purchase my apartment, not as an investment but rather as my winter retreat.

Today my apartment is valued at nearly $1 million, and the proposal would impose an added penalty tax of nearly $30,000 a year just because my apartment is “empty” half the year. I would be forced to sell my beloved apartment, the city would get zero penalty tax, no new affordable housing would result and my life would be ruined. Kill this monster of a tax.

Geoff Boehm

Waikiki

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter