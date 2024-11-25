Letter: Incoming UH president should rehire Angelos

Last winter, our Hawaii Estate Plan Council group had the pleasure of hearing Craig Angelos speak before a University of Hawaii Rainbows game and my husband and I were very impressed with him. He was well spoken, knew the subject matter, was poised and pleasant. He took our questions with aplomb and answered them well.

It’s our hope that the incoming president of the university, Wendy Hensel, considers rehiring him. He already knows the job and can hit the ground running. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. If not, we wish him well — the next place he goes will be lucky to have him.

Libby Tomar

Kailua

