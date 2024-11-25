Letter: U.S. must back Israel for its own survival

I am writing to take issue with U.S. Sens. Brian Schatz and Mazie Hirono for their votes in favor of denying Israel the weapons to defeat an enemy that committed atrocities in a cross-border massacre a little more than a year ago and threatens to continue doing the same things as often as it decides to do so.

Our two senators seem to be unaware of who is to blame for the ongoing death and destruction emanating from Gaza, Lebanon, Iran and Yemen. That devastation is based on false claims, anti-Western hatred and anti- civilization ideologies. Israel is the buffer protecting freedom-loving countries. Our country should support Israel in all ways necessary to defeat its terrorist-inspired opposition.

Providing weapons to Israel, for it to succeed in its current war, is in America’s survival interest.

Mathew Sgan

Makiki

