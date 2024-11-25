Off the news: Efficiency improvements made at DPP

Let’s hope that the users’ experience at the city Department of Planning and Permitting (DPP) is matching the optimism shared Thursday by the agency’s director.

DPP’s Dawn Takeuchi Apuna told a City Council committee that residential code review times have been cut to an average of nine days — significant improvement over the average six months seen in May. Similarly, review of commercial permit applications has dropped to about two months, from at least nine months in May.

Good news indeed. And as Takeuchi Apuna noted: “This is a major step forward for DPP, but we are not done. We continue to streamline and improve the process.” Keep up the good news and good work, DPP.