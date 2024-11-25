Off the news: Last call to contribute to Capitol pool art

Hawaii artist Solomon Enos is placing the final touches on his design for a mural that will line the floor of the “pool” surrounding the state Capitol building, which is being repaired and re-envisioned. Enos conceived of the mural as an opportunity for public participation, “to create something that will be a community heirloom,” so all are invited to leave their mark on the work, by adding a dot of paint to the mural design.

Last call: Join in visiting the artist at work, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. through Friday (except Thanksgiving) at the Capitol Modern state museum, 250 S. Hotel St. The artwork is scheduled to be installed by 2026.