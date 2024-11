HAWAII

>> Jonah Laulu, Raiders defensive tackle: Started in the loss to the Broncos and batted down a pass on the third play of the game but didn’t get in on a tackle but did help hold Denver to 63 rushing yards on 22 attempts. It was the first time in a month he didn’t have a tackle in the last four games.

>> Jordan Murray, Giants tight end: Was signed to the practice squad, his fourth NFL franchise since being signed by the Texans following the 2023 NFL Draft. He has never appeared in a regular-season game.

>> Rigo Sanchez, Colts punter: Had a busy day with six punts for 317 yards, two of them inside the 20-yard line. It was the third time this season he had six or more punts, his number was called that many times only once last season. He also served as holder on Matt Gay’s two field goals.

>> Jahlani Tavai, Patriots linebacker: Started in the loss to the Dolphins and led New England with eight tackles, one of them for a loss, and batted down a pass. He made his 56th NFL start, tying Niko Noga for 19th among former UH players and one away from matching Rich Miano. Tavai has 83 tackles for new coach Jerrod Mayo this season, he had 47 in his final 12 games last year under Bill Belichick.

KAHUKU

>> Alohi Gilman, Chargers defensive back: Will play in for the seventh time on Monday Night Football when the Chargers meet the Ravens; he is 4-2 in his career on Mondays with 13 tackles. It will be his third time taking on Lamar Jackson and Baltimore, he has never beaten them.

KAMEHAMEHA

>> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Vikings linebacker: Came off the bench and had three tackles in the win over the Bears, his first time with multiple tackles since Week 5 and the first time he took snaps on defense in three weeks.

MILILANI

>> Darius Muasau, Giants linebacker: Made his first start since his NFL debut in the loss to the Buccaneers, making two tackles. He was limited in practice all week with a hamstring injury but still got his first snaps on defense for the first time in three weeks. Muasau and Maa Tanuvasa are the only Mililani products to make multiple NFL starts, James Fenderson started only once.

PUNAHOU

>> DeForest Buckner, Colts defensive tackle: Started in the loss to the Lions and collected seven tackles and a sack of Jared Goff on third-and-3 on the first drive. He hit Goff twice and cleared the way for Zaire Franklin to get home once. Buckner is third in career sacks among active defensive tackles with 65.5, behind only Chris Jones of the Chiefs (78.5) and Cameron Heyward of the Steelers (85.5).

>> Andrei Iosivas, Bengals receiver: Cincinnati had a bye this week and will get back into action on Sunday against the Steelers. He has 20 catches on 38 targets this season, he had 15 in 25 last year but he has twice as many drops (4).

>> Ka‘imi Fairbairn, Texans kicker: Made field goals of 28 and 54 yards but missed a crucial tying effort wide left from 28 yards out with 1:56 remaining. He broke the NFL record with his 12th field goal of 50 or more yards this season before his miss. There have been four instances of a kicker missing a field goal inside 30 yards this season, and Fairbairn has half of them and hadn’t missed from that range since his rookie year in 2017. He also made two extra points and kicked off seven times with five into the end zone and three resulting in a touchback. His final effort, an onside kick, went out of bounds.

>> Marist Liufau, Cowboys linebacker: Played on kickoff coverage and made a tackle just before halftime in the win over the Commanders. It was his eighth straight game with at least one tackle but he came off the bench after starting the previous week because Dallas began the game in a nickel formation.

SAINT LOUIS

>> Nick Herbig, Steelers linebacker: Drew the start in Thursday’s loss to the Browns, making a season-high five tackles and nabbing Jameis Winston for a strip sack in the fourth quarter. He played 44 snaps and earned the team’s top grade for the game. Herbig played in his 25th NFL game, as many as Herman Wedemeyer played in his career.

>> Marcus Mariota, Commanders quarterback: Was active but didn’t get off the bench in the loss to the Cowboys, his fifth game in a row without seeing the field. Mariota was rumored by Sports Illustrated and others to be going to the Giants to serve as a bridge to their new quarterback next season since he will be a free agent and has drawn praise for this mentorship of Jayden Daniels.

>> Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins quarterback: Threw for 317 yards and four touchdowns in the win over the Patriots. He was sacked twice — the only times he was hit — and ran the ball three times but lost two yards but those were kneeldowns at the end of the game. It was his first time throwing for more than 300 yards and his first four-touchdown game since September of 2023. Tago­vailoa is one touchdown away from matching Marcus Mariota for most by a player born in Hawaii.

WAIANAE

>> Kanai Mauga, Raiders linebacker: Assumed his regular role on special teams but didn’t make a tackle in the loss to the Broncos. He has not taken a snap on defense since the middle of last season but played in three straight games for the third time in his career.