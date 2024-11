Scoreboard – November 25, 2024

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Calendar

TODAY

BASKETBALL

College men: Maui Invitational.

Memphis vs. Connecticut, 9:30 a.m.;

Colorado vs. Michigan State, noon; Auburn vs. Iowa State, 4 p.m.; Dayton vs. North Carolina, 6:30 p.m. Games at Lahaina Civic Center.

TUESDAY

BASKETBALL

College men: Maui Invitational.

Consolation: Memphis/Connecticut loser vs. Colorado/Michigan State loser, 10:30 a.m.; Auburn/Iowa State loser vs. Dayton/North Carolina loser, 3:30 p.m. Semifinals: Memphis/Connecticut winner vs. Colorado/Michigan State winner, 1 p.m.; Auburn/Iowa State winner vs. Dayton/North Carolina winner, 6 p.m. Games at Lahaina Civic

Center.

College men: Hawaii Pacific vs. Hawaii,

7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

College women: Hoops in Hawaii

Classic, MSU Morehead (Ky.) vs. Hawaii Pacific, 5 p.m. at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.