Letter: Hawaii must rise above growing theft culture

I noticed that Longs Drugs and Walmart have been locking up their SPAM, corned beef, Tide laundry pods and batteries. While at Lowe’s, cordless power tools are also locked in cages. The sales staff said that drug users and teenagers have been ripping open the boxes and stealing the expensive ($200-700) lithium ion batteries and selling them for a quick buck.

Home Depot no longer sells cordless power tools with batteries. If you need to buy tools with batteries, you must buy them online.

Vendors at Aloha Stadium are facing problems with gangs in masks operating smash-and-grabs even with security around.

Shops are encountering vehicles ramming shops at night in order to steal cash registers and safes. Stores at malls are encountering gangs that snatch goods and run out of the store before any action can be taken.

I thought that Hawaii would be safer than the mainland, but it appears that we are in no better shape. Where is the aloha spirit?

Jon Shimamoto

Mililani

