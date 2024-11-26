Letter: Nobel winner warns of disinformation dangers

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The Nobel Prize winner, Maria Ressa, was interviewed on Nov. 16: “Our (Phillipines’) constitution is patterned after the United States — three branches of government. When President (Rodrigo) Duterte … took over … it took about six months to crumble the institutions of democracy …

“Part of the reason these illiberal leaders are being elected democratically is because of the corruption of our information ecosystem, of social media (that) rewards lies, hate, anger, and fear.”

A lie can travel halfway around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes, is what’s happening in our country. Just because Donald Trump repeats lies a million times does not make them true, but millions believe them to be true. These lies spread rapidly on social media where algorithms promote more lies. Search “unbiased news sources” and read/listen to these sites. Don’t get your news from social media. Fact-check your news.

Bonnie Chan

Aiea

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

COUNT YOUR BLESSINGS

In the spirit of this season, take a moment to count your blessings. Recent times might’ve been tough — politically, economically or otherwise — but surely there are positives.

Here’s your chance to reflect on what you appreciate. Today through Dec. 9, we’ll be accepting “Count Your Blessings” letters (150 words max) or essays (500-600 words). A collection of these will run in mid-December.

Email to letters@staradvertiser.com; or send to 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Bldg. 2, room 200, Honolulu 96813, c/o Letters.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter