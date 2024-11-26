Letter: Right to wellness means giving, taking medication

Recent articles in the paper are common and heartbreaking. Mental illness, for most, can be treated successfully with the right medications.

The ACLU has been the problem, not a part of the solution. Of all the rights we have, the right to wellness and sanity is the most important.

The 83-year-old man determined unfit to proceed is on this “merry-go-round” of arrests, courts, incarcerations and homelessness, due to an untreated illness (“An anti-Goldilocks zone for isle homeless,” Island Voices, Star-Advertiser, Nov. 13). In his altered reality he needs someone to care and take control. Medicate him, make him well; should he choose to go off his meds, its his choice. When he relapses and is a danger to himself and others, make him well again, never stop and never give up.

Further, the unmedicated schizophrenic who tried to kill his father needs to be medicated.

Pauline Arellano

Mililani

