Off the news: Time for Kauai to get new police chief

Last week, the Kauai Police Commission suspended Kauai Police Department Chief Todd Raybuck for three days for leaving his department-issued handgun in an employee restroom in March — but found that evidence “does not support” complaints of “retaliation” filed in April by two KPD officers who found the weapon.

Raybuck’s already announced his intent to retire, though. On Nov. 15, he said he made the choice because “individuals with agendas attacking my reputation and making false claims” were harming his family.

It’s been rough for Raybuck since 2021, when a lawsuit — settled this year for $350,000 — accused him of discriminating against and mocking a captain for being Japanese American.