First FEMA modular homes ready for Maui fire survivors
FEDERAL EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY
Lafaele Folaumoeloa with his wife, Ane, and their three children.
FEDERAL EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY
A blessing was held Friday for the first homes at Kilohana that were ready for Maui wildfire families to move into.
FEDERAL EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY
FEMA Regional Administrator Bob Fenton, fourth from left, said Friday at a blessing ceremony, “Our commitment to West Maui extends beyond today and beyond Kilohana.” He is pictured with U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda, left, Maui Mayor Richard Bissen and Gov. Josh Green.
FEDERAL EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY
The first FEMA modular homes are seen at Kilohana.
FEDERAL EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY
Officials gathered Friday with the Folaumoeloa family outside their new home.
FEDERAL EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY
Maui Council member Tamara Paltin spoke during the blessing ceremony.