Chaminade women seeded third in regional

The Pacific West Conference champion Chaminade’s women’s volleyball team will open the NCAA Division II West Regional in Pomona, Calif., on Dec. 5 against Stanislaus State.

The third-seeded Silverswords (27-4) moved up three spots to No. 4 in the AVCA Division II Top 25 Poll released Monday and later learned their NCAA opening assignment against the sixth-seeded Warriors (22-7), who earned their berth by winning the California Collegiate Athletic Association Tournament.

The teams last met met last season, with the Silverswords prevailing in four sets in Turlock, Calif.

With a win in the opener, Chaminade would advance to the regional semifinals the next day. The regional final is scheduled for Dec. 7. Cal Poly Pomona and San Francisco State are the top two seeds in the region.

Match times will be set later this week. The regional winner moves on to the NCAA Division II Championships in Sioux Falls, S.D.