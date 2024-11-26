Boys basketball Top 10: 3-time defending state champion Saint Louis No. 1

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Three-time defending state champion Saint Louis opens the season at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10.

Though some key contributors are busy with the final week of football season, the Crusaders collected seven first-place votes.

Leilehua, coming off a 76-72 win over Punahou at the James Alegre Invitational, is 4-0. The second-ranked Mules gathered one first-place vote. Tyree Wilson (20 points), Cobe Wyatt (17) and Trystin Stevens (16) led a balanced attack in the win.

Kailua is at No. 3 despite a loss to Kamehameha on Saturday. It was the fifth game in five days for the Surfriders.

Some intriguing matchups are ahead this week as nonconference play resumes. No. 7 Mililani plays at No. 9 ‘Iolani today. No. 5 Kamehameha plays No. 10 Kahuku on Wednesday at BYU-Hawaii’s Cannon Activities Center.

No. 8 University, a 75-43 winner at Le Jardin on Monday, is playing without returning All-State forward Koa Laboy, who injured his hand last week.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Also on Wednesday, the Matsumoto Law Group Black & Gold Classic tips off at McKinley.

Baldwin is making the rounds on Oahu, playing at Kailua on Friday and at ‘Iolani on Saturday. The Bears host their annual tournament next week.

STAR-ADVERTISER BOYS BASKETBALL TOP 10

First-place votes in parentheses

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. Saint Louis (0-0) (7) 85 —> vs. Kaimuki, Monday> next: at Kailua, Saturday, 4:30 p.m.

2. Leilehua (4-0) (1) 75 — > def. Punahou, 76-72 > next: bye

3. Kailua (5-1) (1) 64 — > lost to Kamehameha, 83-53 > next: vs. Baldwin, Friday, 3 p.m.

4. Punahou (2-1) 60 — > lost to Leilehua, 76-72 > next: vs. Kalani, Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.

5. Maryknoll (1-1) 56 — > def. Kalani, 69-36, Nov. 23 > next: vs. Roosevelt, Friday, Nov. 29, 12:30 p.m.

6. Kamehameha (1-0) 39 — > won at Kailua, 83-53 > next: vs. Kahuku, Wednesday, 7 p.m. (BYUH)

7. Mililani (3-1) 34 — > def. Honokaa, 70-42 > next: at ‘Iolani, Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.

8. University (1-1) 30 — > won at Le Jardin, 75-43, Monday, Nov. 25 > next: vs. Campbell, Wednesday, 6 p.m. (Black & Gold)

9. ‘Iolani (2-0) 28 — > def. Radford, 45-29, Nov. 22 (Alegre) > def. King Kekaulike, 55-50, Nov. 23 (Alegre) > next: vs. Mililani, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 6:30 p.m.

10. Kahuku (0-1) 9 — > lost to Leilehua, 80-48 > next: vs. Kamehameha, Wednesday, 7 p.m. (BYUH)

Also receiving votes: Mid-Pacific 8, Kohala 3, Lahainaluna 2, KS-Hawaii 1, Seabury Hall 1