Girls basketball Top 10: ‘Iolani No. 1; Kamehameha gets more 1st-place votes

They are separated by one point and Kamehameha has more first-place votes than ‘Iolani, but ‘Iolani has emerged as the No. 1 team in the Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10 this week.

The Raiders (4-0) collected four first-place votes from the panel of coaches and media and finished with 85 points to edge Kamehameha, which had five first-place votes but 84 points total. The math favored ‘Iolani, which had five second-place votes. Kamehameha had two third-place votes following its 3-0 trip to the Garden Island.

The Warriors rolled over Kapaa 60-15; Waimea 80-26; and Island 60-19. Kamehameha is 7-0 heading into the third annual I Mua Invitational, which tips off at Kekuhaupio Gymnasium and Farrington’s gym on Wednesday.

Defending OIA champion Kahuku will play in the same tournament. The Lady Raiders take on Arizona 5A champion Canyon View at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Five-time defending state champion ‘Iolani will meet CIF powerhouse Mater Dei at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Kekuhaupio.

Hanalani stunned Campbell 44-32 last week and landed in the Top 10 at No. 7. The Lady Royals, sparked by Ellana Klemp, closed the week with a 69-40 loss at ‘Iolani.

Lahainaluna, which had been struggling to field a team, dropped out of the Top 10. Coach Iolani Kaniho said the team has enough players now.

STAR-ADVERTISER GIRLS BASKETBALL TOP 10

Monday, Nov. 25, 2024

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. ‘Iolani (4-0) (4) 85 1-t

> def. Hanalani, 69-40

> next: vs. Mater Dei (Calif.), Wednesday

2. Kamehameha (7-0) (5) 84 1-t

> won at Island, 60-15, Nov. 23

> next: vs. Radford, Wednesday

3. Konawaena (1-2) 74 3

> bye

> next: vs. Kealakehe, Tuesday

4. Maryknoll (4-1) 61 4

> bye

> next: vs. Maui, Wednesday

5. Kahuku (0-0) 49 5

> bye

> next: vs. Canyon View (Ariz.), Wednesday

6. Moanalua (2-1) 27 7

> won at Nanakuli, 48-40, Nov. 21

> next: vs. No. 7 Hanalani, Wednesday

7. Hanalani (4-1) 26 NR

> lost to No. 1 ‘Iolani, 59-40, Nov. 25

> next: vs. No. 6 Moanalua, Wednesday

8. Punahou (1-0) 25 8

> def. Mililani, 38-37, Nov. 13

> next: at Kamehameha, Friday

9. Hawaii Baptist (6-0) 17 9

> def. Pearl City, 45-15, Nov. 23

> next: vs. Kailua, Wednesday

10. Campbell (0-4) 12 6

> lost to Hanalani, 44-32, Nov. 21

> bye

No longer in Top 10: Lahainaluna (No. 10).

Also receiving votes: Maui 11, Mililani 11, Lahainaluna 9, Kamehameha I-AA 2, Radford 2.