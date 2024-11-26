Prep football Top 10: Kahuku goes into state Open final

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

The gap has not changed.

More than a week since the last Open Division state-tournament game, Kahuku is again a near-unanimous pick by coaches and media at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10.

The three-time defending state champions collected 17 out of 18 first-place votes from the panel. Saint Louis, the ILH champion, picked up one first-place vote. The teams play for the Open Division crown on Friday at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.

The first four teams remained status quo. Kapolei moved ahead of Kamehameha to snare the No. 5 position.

No. 7 Konawaena will play Kapaa for the Division I state title on Saturday at Mililani’s John Kauinana Stadium. Kapaa moved into the Top 10 at No. 9 following a 55-33 win over ILH champion Damien.

Kamehameha-Maui, the top seed in the D-II bracket, trounced OIA champion Roosevelt 60-26. The Warriors will play OIA runner-up Kaiser for the title, also on Saturday at Mililani.

STAR-ADVERTISER FOOTBALL TOP 10

Monday, Nov. 25, 2024

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. Kahuku (9-4, 3-2 reg. season, 2-0 playoffs, 1-0 HHSAA) (17) 179 1

> bye

> next: vs. Saint Louis, Friday, 7 p.m. (T.C. Ching)

2. Saint Louis (8-3, 3-1 reg. season, 1-0 tiebreaker, 1-0 playoff, 1-0 HHSAA) (1) 160 2

> bye

> next: vs. Kahuku, Friday, 7 p.m. (T.C. Ching)

3. Campbell (9-2, 5-0 reg. season, 1-1 playoffs, 0-1 HHSAA) 139 3

4. Mililani (9-3, 4-1 reg. season, 1-1 playoffs, 0-1 HHSAA) 132 4

5. Kapolei (5-5, 2-3 reg. season, 0-2 playoffs) 93 6

6. Kamehameha (5-4, 2-2 reg. season, 0-1 playoff) 89 5

7. Konawaena (10-2, 8-0 reg. season, 1-0 playoff, 1-0 HHSAA) 75 7

> def. Leilehua, 45-20

> next: vs. KS-Maui, Saturday, 4 p.m. (John Kauinana)

8. Punahou (3-6, 1-3 reg. season, 0-1 tiebreaker) 44 8

9. Kapaa (8-2, 6-0 KIF, 2-0 HHSAA) 43 NR

> def. Damien, 55-33

> next: vs. Konawaena, Saturday, 7 p.m. (John Kauinana)

10. (tie) Damien (9-2, 7-0 ILH D-I, 0-1 HHSAA) 10 9

> lost to Kapaa, 55-33

10. (tie) Farrington (4-5, 1-4 OIA) 10 NR

No longer in Top 10: Leilehua (No. 10).

Also receiving votes: Leilehua 9, Kamehameha-Maui 5, Kaiser 1, Moanalua 1.