Scoreboard – November 26, 2024

Calendar

TODAY

BASKETBALL

College men: Maui Invitational.

Consolation: UConn vs. Colorado, 10:30 a.m.; Iowa State vs. Dayton, 3:30 p.m. Semifinals: Memphis vs. Michigan State, 1 p.m.; Auburn vs. North Carolina, 6 p.m. Games at Lahaina Civic Center.

College men: Hawaii Pacific vs. Hawaii,

7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

College women: Hoops in Hawaii

Classic, MSU Morehead (Ky.) vs. Hawaii Pacific, 5 p.m. at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

WEDNESDAY

BASKETBALL

College men: Maui Invitational.

Fifth place, 9:30 a.m. Championship, noon. Third place, 4:30 p.m. Seventh place, 7 p.m. Games at Lahaina Civic Center.

College women: Big Island Holiday Classic, Western Oregon vs. Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m. at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium