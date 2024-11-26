UH football team gets commitment from speedy defender

Filling the need for speed — and a cover defender — the University of Hawaii football team secured a commitment from a speedy junior college cornerback.

Elijah Gipson of Glendale (Calif.) Community College said he has accepted a 2025 scholarship offer from the Rainbow Warriors. Gipson will put his commitment in writing on Dec. 4, the first day football prospects may sign, and join the Warriors in January. He will participate in UH’s offseason conditioning program and spring training.

“Hawaii was a top school for me based on all the offers I had,” said Gipson, who took a UH-sponsored recruiting trip over the weekend. “I think what set them apart was me trying to figure out what home looked like. I felt like going there was an exact replica of home. It felt like I was going down the street even though the flight was five hours. I talked to all the coaches. And the way they interpreted me was in a way that felt really caring. They truly wanted me there as part of the Braddahhood.”

Gipson, who is 6 feet and 170 pounds, is capable of sprinting 100 meters in 10.45 seconds. He said he bonded with defensive coordinator Dennis Thurman, who called plays for the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills, and defensive backs coach Nick Locher.

“All I can say is I’m coming in with all ears,” Gipson said. “I have no push. I want to learn from (Thurman) and take everything he tells me — all his tips and pointers — and use them to get myself better. He’s been with a whole bunch of players, and coached everywhere. He’s the best of the best.”

Gipson, who grew up in Los Angeles, excelled in track and football at Oaks Christian School, a college-prep academy. As a senior, Gipson was ranked ninth in California in the 300-meter hurdles and 11th in the 100-meter dash.

He attended Portland State for two years, redshirting as a freshman in 2022. Seeking personal growth, he left the Vikings and enrolled at Glendale this year.

“I wanted to develop and learn more about myself and my goals,” Gipson said. “Glendale showed me what type of group I wanted to be part of, what team bond that really connected with me.”

He said UH’s cohesiveness mirrored Glendale’s.

In his lone season with Glendale, Gipson had two interceptions, one of which he parlayed into a pick-6. He deflected nine passes, made 40 tackles, and blocked a field-goal attempt and a punt.