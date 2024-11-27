Letter: Gabbard’s history of flip-flopping stokes fear

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Tulsi Gabbard has had a history of flip-flopping and abandoning the people who chose to follow her. She was against same-sex marriage, then flip-flopped in a self-serving about-face.

Gabbard was a member of the Democratic Party, even running for president to represent that party. She then abandoned the Democratic Party and branded herself a Republican, but only in another self-serving reversal as a sycophant for Donald Trump.

If her appointment as director of national intelligence goes through, I fear she might even abandon her own country, but not before putting the lives of intelligence operatives in the field at risk.

Being afraid for the nation is clearly an understatement. As readers of Tom Clancy novels would agree, Tulsi Gabbard is no Mary Pat Foley.

Judd Ota

Aiea

