Letter: New Cabinet leaders will put U.S. on better path

All the wailing and gnashing of teeth, for what? The last Cabinet selection by a president that was not confirmed was in 1989.

In our future, with new leadership, medical research will be laser-focused on autism, obesity, diabetes and the safety of fluoride, food additives and immunizations — instead of frivolous projects. The lawfare removing opposing politicians from ballots or attacking political opponents in court must stop.

The recent largest breach of our intelligence community ever by the Chinese will be thwarted by a competent and intelligent Tulsi Gabbard, along with the leadership of the first women chief of staff and attorney general.

A decorated soldier who served honorably in the military for 20 years and was deployed in two war zones will streamline the Defense Department and eliminate current DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion). In addition, our bloated government will be reduced; 1.2 million illegals that have already been ordered to be deported by a judge will actually be removed; antisemitism will not be tolerated; and biological men will not be competing with women in sports.

The people spoke for sensible changes, not incessant name calling — but most importantly, instead of escalating and never-ending wars, for world peace.

Gary R. Johnson

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Kaneohe

COUNT YOUR BLESSINGS

In the spirit of this season, take a moment to count your blessings. Recent times might’ve been tough — politically, economically or otherwise — but surely there are positives.

Here’s your chance to reflect on what you appreciate. Today through Dec. 9, we’ll be accepting “Count Your Blessings” letters (150 words max) or essays (500-600 words). A collection of these will run in mid-December.

Email to letters@staradvertiser.com; or send to 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Bldg. 2, room 200, Honolulu 96813, c/o Letters.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter