Letter: Use Ala Wai bridge funds to upkeep roads, pipes

Spending $63.3 million on a bridge over the Ala Wai Canal whose need is so minimal and would block beautiful views for so many residents seems ridiculous. Even the neighborhood board in the area by the canal is against the bridge.

The roads on Oahu are rife with pot-holes and cracks that need resurfacing to effect better and safer driving. The water pipes under the streets that keep bursting due to their age and wear certainly could use repairing to alleviate wasting water drainage and causing water to be unavailable to residents. These are only a few of the many more areas of need for this money to be used.

Let’s use our money where it is most needed, and not waste money that could be used for projects to better serve the residents of our island. Residents, please add your voices and stop this bridge and its wasteful use of money.

Marie J. Scott

Makakilo

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

COUNT YOUR BLESSINGS

In the spirit of this season, take a moment to count your blessings. Recent times might’ve been tough — politically, economically or otherwise — but surely there are positives.

Here’s your chance to reflect on what you appreciate. Today through Dec. 9, we’ll be accepting “Count Your Blessings” letters (150 words max) or essays (500-600 words). A collection of these will run in mid-December.

Email to letters@staradvertiser.com; or send to 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Bldg. 2, room 200, Honolulu 96813, c/o Letters.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter