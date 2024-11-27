Off the news: Better signage of dangers warranted

Wednesday, November 27, 2024
6:14 p.m.
The river that winds through two state parks in Hilo — Rainbow Falls and Boiling Pots — is aptly named: “Wailuku,” which means “waters of destruction.” Twenty-seven people have drowned in the river over the past 29 years, due to conditions that can be deceivingly calm but change quickly.
So installation of enhanced warning signs is a good idea, alerting both tourists and locals alike of the dangerous conditions. As Fire Chief Kazuo Todd rightly says: There’s “never a reason to not have good signage telling people about the dangers they face at a beach or going into a river.”