Off the news: DHHL homesteaders return to land

Homesteads for Native Hawaiian beneficiaries of the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands were originally intended to allow Hawaiians to live off the land, but DHHL hasn’t offered many agricultural lots in recent decades. That makes the award of 68 lots on Hawaii island semi-historic: it’s the largest ag-lot offering since the late ’80s.

The 1-, 2- and 5-acre lots were offered under a new homestead model launched in 2023, allowing for lots less than 3 acres that are near existing homes and infrastructure. DHHL plans to offer another 40 lots at one site within two years, with more than 1,500 ag lots in the works.