A savory soup

The trio of beans, corn and pumpkin is known as the Three Sisters in Native American lore. The ingredients star in this soup that would be an ideal vegan dish for the Thanksgiving table.

A light, caramelized onion broth thickens with the addition of corn cobs as the pot cooks. Caramelizing the onions deepens the taste profile, while corn — both cobs and kernels — sweetens this soup.

Like many soups, this tastes even better a day or two later, making this a great make-ahead dish for the holidays.

Three Sisters Soup

Ingredients:

• 4 small ears of corn

• 10 cups water

• Salt, to taste

• 1 (15 1/2-ounce) can cannellini beans, drained and rinsed

• 2 cups cubed kabocha squash (1/2-inch cubes)

• 2 tablespoons soy sauce

Ingredients for caramelized onion:

• 1 large onion, sliced 1/4-inch thick

• 1/4 teaspoon salt

• 1/4 cup water

Directions:

To quickly caramelize onion: Combine onions, salt and water in nonstick pan over medium-high heat. When lots of steam rises, stir to mix and then cover pan and cook until most of the water evaporates, about 5 minutes.

Remove the lid and stir, scraping up any browned bits (the fond) from the bottom and mixing them with the onions. Reduce heat to prevent burning, if needed. Let the onions sit undisturbed 30 seconds, then stir well. Repeat until onions are well-browned and soft, about 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, cut corn kernels from cobs (about 2 cups cut corn). Set kernels aside; reserve cobs.

In a gallon-sized pot, combine 10 cups water and caramelized onions. Season with salt. Bring to boil over medium-high heat. Add corn cobs and bring to a simmer, 15-20 minutes.

Add beans and simmer another 15 minutes.

Add the corn kernels and kabocha; bring to just boiling. Cook 20 minutes, until pumpkin is tender. Stir in soy sauce. Taste and adjust seasonings; remove corn cobs.

Serves 10-12.

Note: Reheat leftover soup on medium-high. Broth will thicken to create a different texture.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving (based on 6 servings and not including salt to taste): 220 calories, 16 g fat, 1.5 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 500 mg sodium, 16 g carbohydrate, 4 g fiber, 5 g sugar, 5 g protein.. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.