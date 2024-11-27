Decadent dinners

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Red Salt executive chef and Kauai native Noelani Planas continues with her Champagne Dinner Painas at Koa Kea Resort on Poipu Beach (2251 Poipu Road). The December Paina — which features an intimate five-course dining experience on the resort’s ocean-view lanai with Champagne pairings and live music — takes place Dec. 17, 23 and 29.

The Dec. 17 paina will include Japanese Hokkaido scallop and Baika caviar, Chesapeake Bay oyster duo and ikura salmon roe, prosciutto-wrapped Kauai prawn, wagyu New York strip and Hudson Valley foie gras, and a layered Red Salt cake.

For more info and to book reservations, visit koakea.com/poipu-beach-restaurants/paina-dinners.

Talk turkey to me

Perfect for the holiday season, Iliili Cash & Carry (2065 S. Beretania St.) releases its limited-time Thanksgiving-inspired creation, the Eleanor sandwich ($19).

This stuffed sandwich includes roasted turkey, mayo, Auntie Dona’s stuffing and cranberry sauce on the side. Pro tip: Ask for extra cranberry sauce. And, those looking to take their sandwich’s umami flavor to the next level can also add housemade foie gras gravy for an additional charge.

These drinks are ‘Wicked’

Consolidated Theatres is celebrating the release of Wicked with these limited-edition cocktails that will make guests feel like they’re defying gravity.

The Wicked Witch Potion is inspired by Elphaba and features Midori melon liqueur with vodka, lemonade and lemon-lime soda, garnished with a lemon wheel and a sprinkle of edible glitter. And, the Good Witch Potion pays homage to Glinda. It comprises silver tequila, triple sec, simple syrup, lemon/lime juice and topped off with edible glitter and a lime wheel garnish.

These drinks are going to be popular and are available Nov. 22-Dec. 5 at Consolidated Theatres Mililani with TITAN LUXE (95-1249 Meheula Pkwy. Ste. 173) and Olino by Consolidated Theatres with TITAN LUXE (91-5431 Kapolei Pkwy. Ste. 600).

Visit consolidatedtheatres.com.

The place to be

The Velvet Monkey Speakeasy and The Lounge at Island Sound (377 Keahole St. Ste. D3) are two live entertainment venues located in Hawaii Kai. The Velvet Monkey is an intimate jazz and acoustic speakeasy. The exclusive speakeasy is limited to only 20 seats, and guests can enjoy nightly performances along with a variety of handcrafted cocktails and gourmet bites.

Patrons can scan the QR code at the venue to check out the menu and place their order. Popular dishes include charcuterie for two, which boasts brie, cambozola French blue cheese, Pecorino Romano, salami, prosciutto, grapes, fig jam and assorted crackers; cream cheese crab wontons, which comprises imitation crab, green onions and cream cheese stuffing in wontons that are deep fried and served with a Thai chile dipping sauce; and spicy poke nachos, which feature spicy poke served on wonton chips and topped with Sriracha aioli, kabayaki sauce and green onions.

Meanwhile, The Lounge — which is located inside world-renowned recording studio, Island Sound Studios — hosts four shows every Saturday featuring both well-known and emerging musicians.

The biz is open from 5 p.m. to midnight Saturdays. Follow @theloungeatislandsound and @thevelvetmonkeyhawaii on Instagram, or visit theloungeatislandsound.com.

A little aloha

Diamond Bakery launched its Aloha Kine Creem Crackers on Nov. 18. They are shaped like Hawaii’s iconic motifs, like honu, hibiscus, rainbow, shave ice and more.

“From the slippahs you placed on your hands to run faster, to surfboards, shave ice and even Diamond Head — an iconic landmark that inspires our brand — we’re excited to launch a new product that encapsulates the spirit of Aloha,” states Diamond Bakery president Butch Galdeira. “What makes it even more special is that we always envisioned including the shaka in our pack, so it was serendipitous that it became the official symbol of Hawaii.”

The sweet treat is the perfect gift for the holidays and is available at select local shops where Diamond Bakery products are available.

Visit diamondbakery.com

Meet me at the Banyan Tree

Banyan Tree at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua (1 Ritz Carlton Drive) debuts its immersive chef’s table experience 5:30 p.m. on Fridays, when chef Donovan Foster curates a new five-course menu each week to highlight delectable local Maui fare.

“The chef’s table allows me to be creative, experiment and play with culinary ideas that have run through my mind for months,” states Foster. “I love food. I love feeding people and the connections that sharing a meal creates. This is a fun new way to experience the Banyan Tree restaurant, because no two menus will be the same.”

As guests enjoy their meal, they are able to ask Foster questions and will learn about the culinary inspirations and local purveyors of each course.

Cost is $150 per person with optional wine and drink pairings. Seating is limited to a maximum of 10 guests.

For more info, visit banyantreekapalua.com. Reservations are available at Open Table or by calling the resort’s concierge at 808-665-7089.