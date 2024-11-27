Keeping it fresh

Wednesday, November 27, 2024
By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
In Hawaii, we’re lucky that seafood restaurants abound. If you’re craving fresh fish, check out the following options:
Bountiful poke bowls
K Bay Bros Fish & Ice Co. recently opened a second location at Stadium Mall (4510 Salt Lake Blvd.). The biz offers poke in a variety of flavors. Go for one- or two-choice poke bowls, which come with rice (with optional furikake and unagi sauce).
Popular flavors include Lava Flow — spicy ahi, sweet chile sauce, unagi sauce and masago arare — and Rainbow (ahi, hamachi and salmon mixed with wakame and masago).
Follow the biz on Instagram (@kbaybros.too).
A new poke spot in Haleiwa
No. 7 Poke N Roll (66-145 Kamehameha Hwy. Ste. 3-5B) — formerly Haleiwa No. 7 food truck — recently opened a brick and mortar in Haleiwa. You can still expect the same fresh poke bowls — poke combos ($22) are especially popular, so you can mix and match flavors — with even more options like rainbow poke (ahi, salmon and hamachi).
Follow the biz on Instagram (@no7pokenroll).
An AYCE Deal
Ahi and Vegetable’s (various locations) all-you-can-eat special is available every day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the eatery’s Ewa Beach and Kapalama locations. The AYCE deal is $34.95 per adult; keiki prices are also available.
The all-you-can-eat menu includes nigiri (ahi, salmon, hamachi and more), poke, assorted rolls — ranging from Rainbow and Firecracker to Green Dragon and Sunset — and hot dishes (chicken karaage, crispy salmon skin, gyoza, calamari and hamachi kama, to name a few). Aburi nigiri sushi (torched salmon, ahi, hamachi and scallops) are also included.
Customers can also take advantage of a limited-time holiday promotion. For every $100 spent on gift cards, customers can get a free $20 gift card.
Visit ahiandveg.com.
Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).