Man, 70, allegedly moved meth from Oahu to Big Isle

A 70-year-old Oahu man pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to moving methamphetamine that he bought for $1,700 a pound from Oahu to Hawaii island and selling it for $3,000 a pound, according to court records.

Eugene Raymond Hall was initially charged with a single count of attempted possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine before senior U.S. District Court Judge J. Michael Seabright.

Federal prosecutors agreed to allow Hall to remain at the Sand Island Treatment Center until he is sentenced March 27.

Hall, who allegedly got the drugs from a California supplier, was allegedly caught on four occasions moving parcels that contained at least five to six pounds each. On one occasion Hall received 25 pounds of methamphetamine from his California supplier, according to federal court records.

As part of an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice filed Tuesday, Hall agreed to plead guilty to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. He faces up to 10 years in federal prison.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lauren M. Nakamura prosecuted the case. Hall is represented by Federal Public Defender Salina M. Kanai.

Hall has four prior state convictions, including for felony theft and domestic violence.

Police and Homeland Security Investigations agents earlier this year started investigating Hall’s alleged marketing of methamphetamine on Hawaii island.

Hall was allegedly using the United Parcel Service to “transport large quantities of methamphetamine in parcels mailed from California and the Island of Oahu to Hawaii Island for final distribution to various customers,” according to an affidavit authored by an HSI agent.

On Feb. 15, HSI agents and Hawaii Police Department officers searched a property on Hawaii island and recovered about 11 pounds of methamphetamine. After the search, law enforcement officers arrested a person referred to as “CD” in federal court records.

Hall “typically mailed parcels containing multiple pounds of methamphetamine to CD’s residence” which CD and Hall “sold to customers on Hawaii island.”

Hall allegedly shipped the methamphetamine to CD, some of it CD sold and the rest he held for Hall until Hall flew over to “distri­bute the narcotics to various customers.”

“Of the eleven pounds of methamphetamine recovered by law enforcement, three pounds were supplied by Hall and belonged to CD and the remaining eight pounds were shipped to CD and belonged to Hall,” according to federal court records.

At the direction of law enforcement, between February and April CD “engaged in a series of recorded communications with Hall.” During these conversations, CD and Hall allegedly discussed the “distribution of methamphetamine.”

On Feb. 25, HSI got CD to arrange a March 6 meeting with Hall on Oahu and gave him $10,000 as partial payment for a methamphe­tamine deal.

CD has “numerous felony convictions, including for drug crimes and burglaries,” and has been cooperating with law enforcement, hoping it brings leniency for a federal drug charge he is facing.

On March 6, CD gave Hall the $10,000 in exchange for a small sample of about 14 grams of methamphetamine and talked about future buys and sales.

On April 20, Hall picked up 13 pounds of methamphetamine that had been shipped from California to a Waianae address.

On April 22 CD told his law enforcement contacts that Hall was sending him a package of methamphetamine. Hall flew to Hawaii island April 23 to pick up his parcel and was arrested by Hawaii police and HSI agents.