During the holiday season I like to highlight some of the items I’ve reviewed over the past year that I think readers might consider as gifts for family, friends or even themselves. (All prices listed are from Amazon).

So here we go …

>> Keeping track of your passwords is problematic. If you don’t already have a password manager (essentially a vault to store your passwords), do yourself (or a friend) a favor and get one. There are some excellent free versions available (such as Bitwarden and Nordpass), but paid programs have better storage and sharing options.

I’ve been using a program called Keeper for about a year ($34.99 billed annually) and really like it. It features unlimited password storage on unlimited devices, plus the ability to sync among multiple computers, phones, tablets, etc. It has an intuitive interface and is easy to use both on the desktop and on your mobile device (both Android and Mac). When you get to a site that needs your login and password, it “auto fills” the form and you’re in business. It also provides two-factor authentication. Keeper is offering a holiday discount: 50% off personal plans and 30% off business plans for all new users on one-year plans. For more details, go to keepersecurity.com.

>> To keep your physical valuables secure, consider a lockbox. If you’ve ever experienced a burglary, you won’t need to be convinced that this is a great gift. The RAPID Safe Night Guard ($242) is a “bedside safe” that resembles an alarm clock. Its spring-loaded drawer that slides open like a cash register is easy to access, especially with the RFID tag provided. Its “hidden in plain sight” quality is effective. Go to hornady.com.

Another option, if you are leery about entrusting your valuables to the whims of electricity, is the Viking Security Safe VS-12SX ($239). This one is a robust “mechanical” lockbox with a Simplex Lock 5 push-button mechanism. Unlike the RAPID Safe Night Guard, this looks like a safe, so you don’t want it bedside. Place it under a sink in the kitchen or bathroom with a cable, or bolt it down. Go to at vikingsecuritysafe.com.

>> The Soundcore Space One Pro headphone ($200) from Anker does everything that the higher-priced competitors (like Bose) do but for a lot less money. I use it at my home office and for travel. It has excellent noise canceling capabilities, is easy to pair with my phone and charges rapidly. It’s got decent enough audio quality for music, but I use it mostly for phone calls — the sound fidelity for the mics is excellent. It’s also comfortable; you can wear it without even noticing it. It comes with USB and auxiliary cables (suitable for the airplane). Another advantage: The battery lasts up to 60 hours. It’s foldable, which makes it easy to pack, and it comes with a carry pouch. Purchase a more protective case separately, for $35. This has gift written all over it. Go to soundcore.com.

>> Got a friend or family member who’s an inveterate traveler? Get them a subscription to Clear, a $199-a- year service that streamlines the airport security process by allowing members to skip the standard ID check lines. (It’s a U.S.-only program that now includes Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.) The service uses biometric technology, such as fingerprints or iris scans, to verify your identity. It essentially bumps you up to the front of the line for security screening. I’ve used it and it saves time and hassle. With membership you can also apply for a TSA VIP pass without an appointment. Go to clearme.com.

>> How about a new phone for the holidays? I’ve been using Google’s Pixel 9 Pro for the past month and recommend it. Why? First off, the ergonomics are great. It feels good in the hands, and I find myself reaching for it often. (Too often!) Moving data from my old “mobile” to the Pixel 9 Pro was a breeze. Normally, I’d bring it down to the T-Mobile store, but no need. Transferring the data was just a few clicks. At $999 it’s a few hundred dollars more than the next model down, the Pixel 9, but you get a better camera. The 5x telephoto zoom lens is versatile, and in low light photos are stellar. It’s got better-than-average audio volume and quality that will do justice to Ella Fitzgerald tunes and podcasts. Naturally, the phone incorporates the latest AI capabilities. I’ll do a full review in a future column, so stay tuned.

Rob Kay, a Honolulu-based writer, covers technology, health and sustainability for this column. He is the creator of fijiguide.com and can be reached at Robertfredkay@gmail.com.