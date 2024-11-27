9 seniors feel ending career at UH was their destiny

In college football’s revolving world, where players are free to stay or transfer, nine Hawaii seniors chose Manoa as their final destination.

Wideouts Spencer Curtis and Steven McBride, offensive lineman Luke Felix-Fualalo, defensive end Elijah Robinson, defensive tackle Anthony Sagapolutele, cornerback Cam Stone, safety Meki Pei, long-snapper Solomon Landrum and punter Lucas Borrow started their college careers at other programs and will end them at the Ching Complex on Saturday night.

“I felt I was called here,” said Felix-Fualalo, who grew up in Australia and played three years at Utah before transferring to UH in 2022. “My initial reasons were logistics. I had friends in Hawaii. I wanted to be part of the culture. Then upon getting here, I realized it was more than that. It’s kind of a legacy. I’m glad it’s my final resting place of my college career.”

Felix-Fualalo, who is of Samoan and Tongan ancestry, immersed himself in Hawaiian culture after taking Europeans in the Pacific and Hawaiian philosophy classes. “That was more than eye-opening,” he said. “It drew me closer to my own Polynesian roots.”

Stone sought a change of scenery when he decided to transfer from Wyoming in December 2022. “When I got here,” he said of the recruiting visit, “it was seeing how everyone bonded. A lot of things were more structural and grouped at my other school. … There was so much bonding here between different guys. It was a really big family.”

Stone said his childhood was not easy after his mother died. “Life is life,” he said. “Football has always given me an outlet to a family feeling I never had, especially this team right here. Down the line, they’ll be in my wedding (party). These are my brothers.”

Defensive end Elijah Robinson trusted his Christian faith when he entered the transfer portal after three years at East Carolina.

“I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be, where I need to be,” said Robinson, who joined UH in 2023. “I’m growing where my feet are planted.”

Growing up in Wilmington, N.C., he enjoyed the family vibe he now feels in Hawaii. He calls his mother once a day, sometimes twice, with each call lasting about 30 minutes. He also plays online games with his brothers. He said the Rainbow Warriors are his extended family.

The Warriors enter the season finale 4-7 overall and 2-4 in the Mountain West. “I wouldn’t count all our losses as losses,” Robinson said. “They’re lessons. It’s a long life we have to live. Our lives are more than football out here. As tough as the losses are, we’re going to take them to the chest like men, and take them as lessons and go about our business. … This place will always have a special place in my heart. I’ll definitely be coming back to visit.”

Borrow, who was born and reared in Australia, entered the portal after a lengthy career at Ball State. “Hawaii was an easy decision for me,” Borrow said. “The family atmosphere they have here is unmatched. It was something I really wanted to be a part of. … It’s easily the most fun year I’ve had. It’s not even close, especially with this group (of specialists) and Coach (Thomas Sheffield). They really welcomed me and made it so I can be out here and have fun.”

Curtis relinquished a full ride from Nevada to join the Warriors as a walk-on this summer. “It’s been a tough year, but it’s been a great experience,” Curtis said. “I enjoyed being here. I loved the team. I loved the players on it. A lot of them have become my really good friends.”