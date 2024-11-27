UH Hilo’s Arakawa receives region’s top honor

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Hawaii Hilo forward Teani Arakawa on Tuesday was named the NCAA Division 2 Conference Commissioners Association Women’s Soccer West Region Player of the Year for the second consecutive season.

Arakawa, a senior and King Kekaulike graduate, led the West Region in points (33), goals (12) and assists (nine).

She is the Vulcans’ all-time leader in points (81), goals (20) and assists (21).

Arakawa was earlier selected as back-to-back PacWest Player of the Year.

Hilo midfielder Filippa Graneld, a senior from Stockholm, Sweden, was voted to the D2 CCA West Region second team.

On Saturday, the Vulcans lost in the second round of the NCAA Tournament and finished the season 14-3-3.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

5 CHAMINADE PLAYERS NAMED TO FIRST TEAM

Chaminade’s Grace Talpash was named PacWest Setter of the Year and the Silverswords’ Kahala Kabalis Hoke was voted Coach of the Year on Tuesday.

Chaminade middle blocker Anna Stucchi was the Newcomer of the Year.

Joining Talpash and Stucchi on the PacWest first team were Chaminade outsider hitter Letizia Cammillucci, middle blocker Lizanyela Lopez and outside hitter Mahala Ka‘apuni.

Hawaii Hilo outside hitters Samara Cruz and Taylor Tullo and Vulcans libero Tani Hoke made the second team.

Chaminade (27-4) on Monday was named the No. 3 seed for the NCAA Division II West Regional in Pomona, Calif. The Silverswords will play No. 6 seed Stanislaus State (22-7) in the first round on Dec. 5 at 2:30 p.m.

It will be Chaminade’s fourth consecutive appearance in the NCAA West Regional and seventh overall.