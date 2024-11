MEN’S BASKETBALL

>> Brandon Chung (Hawaii School for the Deaf and Blind), Gallaudet: Scored 10 points and pulled down five rebounds in a 76-62 loss to Lehman, his first time in double figures in the young season.

>> Jake Holtz (Damien), Whitworth: Picked up where he left off last season, scoring 16 points and grabbing 11 rebounds in an 81-76 win over Cal Lutheran. He scored 13 points in 16 minutes off the bench in an 87-44 win over Caltech two nights later.

>> Ryder Hsiung (Punahou), Willamette: Exploded for 35 points with a school-record 10 3-pointers in a 101-90 win over Whittier, being named Northwest Conference Student-Athlete of the Week. Kahiau Bruhn (Kamehameha) scored 10 points against Whittier with eight rebounds and then scored 13 in a 77-71 win over Chapman the next day.

>> Landyn Jumawan (Leilehua), Northwestern State: Earned his first Division I start and scored 12 points and pulled down five rebounds in a 71-58 win over North Alabama.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

>> Jo Huntimer (‘Iolani), Air Force: Made five steals, her most in two years, in a 73-66 win over Northern Colorado, then had five more in a 57-51 loss to Army four days later. She has started all six games this year, she started only one last season after a serious knee injury. Her coach says she will be eased into action, but she still dished out 18 assists in six games to move into seventh on the program’s career list.

>> Paige Oh (‘Iolani), Puget Sound: Scored 13 points in her third career start, an 82-60 loss to Eastern Oregon. She has made a 3-pointer in four of her first five games and is averaging 29 minutes per game after getting just 11.7 last season.

>> Laynee Torres-Kahapea (Punahou), Portland State: Started the first four games of the season after coming off the bench in every game last year, scoring 10 points against San Francisco and Seattle. She has played at least 36 minutes in each of the first four games after not reaching that threshold at all in her freshman season.

FOOTBALL

>> Tupu Alualu (Moanalua), San Diego State: Earned his fourth sack of the season — and seventh of his career in 23 games — among his three tackles in a 41-20 loss to Utah State.

>> Dean Connors (Hawaii Prep), Rice: Rushed for his ninth touchdown of the season in a 40-14 loss to Alabama-Birmingham, the most for the Owls since 2022. Along with his 64 rushing yards, he caught three passes for 43 yards. He has caught 58 passes this season, tying him with Matt Sykes (Saint Louis) and Luke McCaffery for 10th on the school’s single season list. Sykes caught three passes for 19 yards.

>> Leif Fautanu (University), Arizona State: Anchored the offensive line for 401 total yards in a 28-23 win over Brigham Young to help the Sun Devils earn their first undefeated home season in two decades. Fautanu has made 48 straight starts and only New Mexico State’s Canaan Yarro and Jake Majors of Texas has played more snaps among FBS centers. His 89.3 pass-blocking grade is the best grade for any FBS center and seventh among all players.

>> Kapena Gushiken (Kamehameha), Washington State: Had seven tackles, four of them solo, in a 41-38 loss to Oregon State, his busiest game since tallying eight tackles against San Jose State in September. Tanner Moku (Kamehameha) added five tackles in the losing effort.

>> Jayden Maiava (Kaimuki), Southern California: Threw for 221 yards and a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter of a 19-13 win over UCLA, completing 19 of 35 passes in a turnover-free performance.

>> Titus Mokiao-Atimalala (Campbell), UCLA: Caught a season-high six passes for 49 yards, 31 of them on the first drive, in a 19-13 loss to Southern California. He has compiled 641 receiving yards on 54 catches in his career and has caught at least one pass in each of the 26 career contests.

>> Julian Savai’inaea (Saint Louis), Arizona: Earned the first sack of his career, forcing a fumble in a 49-28 loss to Texas Christian. It was only the fifth game of the redshirt freshman’s career. His brother, celebrated draft prospect Jonah Savai’inaea (Saint Louis), made his 36th straight start on the offensive line.

>> Ben Scott (Saint Louis), Nebraska: Made his 50th career start on the offensive line and helped the offense run up 473 total yards in a 44-25 win over Wisconsin.

>> John Sniffen (Kailua), Utah Tech: Made four tackles, 1.5 of them for losses, in a 37-34 loss to Southern Utah to run his season total to 41 tackles, with 7.5 behind the line of scrimmage. Will Alovao (Kapolei) also had a tackle for loss in one of his two stops.

>> De’Zhaun Stribling (Kapolei), Oklahoma State: Caught seven passes for 123 yards and a touchdown in a 56-48 loss to Texas Tech, the first time this season he put back-to-back 100-yard games. The redshirt junior is on the lookout for the football he punted into the stands on the 17th touchdown reception of his career, turning to social media to retrieve it because it was the first career score for freshman quarterback Maealiuaki Smith.

>> Aliki Vimahi (Kahuku), Utah: Got into his third game of the season and collected five tackles, 1.5 of them for losses, in a 31-28 loss to Iowa State. He also broke up a pass in his first start since 2022 and had made only one tackle this season before this week. Of his 46 career tackles in 39 games, seven of them have been for losses.

>> Izaya Vimahi (Kahuku), Western Illinois: Started on the offensive line and helped the Leathernecks run up 511 yards of total offense in a 45-28 win over Gardner-Webb to close the season. The junior took over the starting job at right guard last season and held it down throughout this season.

>> Gareth Warren (Kealakehe), Lindenwood: Started on the offensive line and led the way to 425 total yards in a 33-26 overtime loss to Tennessee Martin. He nearly made a huge splash when he caught a 6-yard pass with no time left on the clock before halftime but was stopped at the goal line. It was the first reception of his career in his 35th game. Maika Finau (King Kekaulike) had a career-high three tackles, one of them for a loss, and recovered a fumble.

MEN’S SOCCER

>> Jack-Ryan Jeremiah (Hawaii Prep), Pennsylvania: Earned a shot on goal with five minutes left but missed in a 1-0 loss to Massachusetts in the NCAA Tournament. The sophomore played 86 minutes and had two shots in the match. He started every match this season and had four goals and four assists.

>> Ethan Senter (Kalani), UC Santa Barbara: Helped the Gauchos upset UCLA 1-0 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, playing 30 minutes and nearly scoring on a clean shot from the top of the penalty box but knocking his shot over the crossbar. UC Santa Barbara will play Stanford in the second round on Sunday.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

>> Sunshine Fontes (Pearl City), UCLA: Played 45 minutes but didn’t get off a shot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament as the Bruins fell to Virginia Tech 2-1. She finishes her career with 22 goals and 15 assists in 85 matches.

>> Caiya Hanks (Konawaena), Wake Forest: Sparked the Demon Deacons into the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament, dishing out an assist in a 3-1 win over Colorado and then playing 84 minutes but missing her only shot on goal in a 1-0 win over Ohio State. Wake Forest will play Southern California on Friday with a spot in the Final Four on the line.

VOLLEYBALL

>> Jannie Blake (Kahuku), Eastern Washington: Ran her streak of matches with an ace to 10 in a 3-0 loss to Northern Arizona but had it end two nights later with a service error in a 3-0 loss to Northern Colorado. She had 26 assists in the two matches, she has been in double figures in 23 straight contests.

>> Kaia Dunford (Punahou), Missouri Kansas City: Put down 11 kills in a 3-0 loss to South Dakota, her sixth straight match in double figures. She ends her career with 1,262 kills and 1,140 digs in 422 sets over 117 matches.

>> Taina Kaauwai (Kamehameha-Hawaii), Portland: Hit .529 and led the team with nine kills in a 3-0 loss to Oregon State, raising her season percentage to .398 to rank 26th in the nation. The Pilots have two matches remaining and the program record is .397 by Michelle Oakland in 2003.

>> Elena Oglivie (‘Iolani), Stanford: Was selected by the Grand Rapids Rise in the fourth round of the Professional Volleyball Federation Draft. She is currently fourth in Stanford history with 1,984 digs and was the Pac-12 Libero of the Year twice. She was the only player from Hawaii drafted in the league’s second draft. The season begins Jan. 9.

>> Senna Roberts-Navarro (‘Iolani), Seton Hall: Put down 14 kills with nine digs in a 3-2 win over Georgetown, nearly earning her first double-double in more than a month. The school’s second-leading hitter found herself on the bench to begin the last match of the season, entering in the third set and putting down three kills on 11 swings in a 3-0 loss to Butler.

>> Nikki Shimao (‘Iolani), Syracuse: Enjoyed a season-high 13 digs in a 3-2 loss to Boston College in the graduate student’s senior night. She had only four digs in her next match, a 3-1 loss to Boston College, but registered her first career kill.

>> Zoe Slaughter (Moanalua), Auburn: Picked up a season-high 13 digs in a 3-1 loss to Oklahoma, just the second time this season she has been in double figures in limited playing time.

WOMEN’S WRESTLING

>> Nanea Estrella (Lahainaluna), Iowa: Is off to a stellar start in her final season, going 8-0 with every match ending by stoppage. Teammate Skye Realin (Kamehameha) is nearly as good, starting 5-1 with all of her victories by stoppage but her loss was in 45 seconds to Life’s Sarah Savidge.

FOOTBALL PLAYOFF PARTICIPANTS

FCS

>> No. 8 Idaho: Titus Ringor, DL, Campbell (Fr.).

>> No. 14 Montana vs. Tennessee State: Malae Fonoti, RB, Kahuku (Fr.); Kealii Ah Yat, QB, Kamehameha (Fr.); Matai Mataafa, DL, Lahainaluna (Jr).

DIVISION II

>> No. 1 Colorado State-Pueblo vs. Minnesota State, Saturday: Noa Purcell, LB, Saint Louis (Sr.); Wilde Germano, LB, Kamehameha-Hawaii (Sr.).

>> No. 2 Western Colorado vs. Bemidji State, Saturday: Royce Pao, RB, Kahuku (So.).

DIVISION III

>> Pomona-Pitzer lost to Whitworth in first round: Gabriel Aiona, OL, Hawaii Prep (So.); Danner Lim, DL, Punahou (Fr.).

>> Linfield vs. Texas Lutheran, Saturday: Bubba Preston, M, Saint Louis (Jr.); Blaze Holani, LB, Saint Louis (Jr.); Colby Kalaukoa, M, Kamehameha (Sr.); Keola Correa, WR, Kapolei (Fr.); Eli Keoho, LB, Kapaa (Fr.); Storm Su’a, LB, Mililani (Jr.); Joseph Higuchi, LB, Damien (Jr.); Jakob Honda, RB, Hawaii Prep (So.); Bailey Lee, G, Kamehameha (Sr.)

>> Whitworth vs. North Central (Ill.), Saturday: Logan Lacio, QB, Kaiser (So.); Cole Northington, RB, Leilehua (Fr.); Iosepa Lyman, DB, Punahou (Fr.); Ronin Souza, LB, Kamehameha-Maui (Fr.); Jaysen Akahi-Vida, OL, Lahainaluna (So.); Isaiah Gonsalves, OL, Hanalani (So.); Keagan Lime, WR, Kaiser (Fr.); Chris Holt, WR, Kalani (So.); Kanekoa Maielua-Kekiwi, DL, Kamehameha-Maui (Fr.)