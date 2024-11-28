Letter: Ala Wai bridge good for uniting areas and climate

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

After attending nearly seven hours of a public workshop hosted by Honolulu’s Department of Transportation Services about Ala Pono, a planned pedestrian/bicycle bridge over the Ala Wai Canal, a few key thoughts:

>> DTS has done an outstanding job of soliciting public input.

>> Many hundreds of community members took time to share their feedback.

>> Honolulu needs a bridge for health, safety, accessibility and affordability reasons, and for essential connectivity as required by the City Charter.

>> Bridge opponents are mostly concerned about their loss of free parking, a viewshed that relies on a historic designation that has no allowance for transportation equity, and a fear of change.

Coming together to discuss the history, need and options for Honolulu to create viable transportation solutions that serve everyone, not just those who can afford to own and operate a vehicle, is a win. Let’s move forward with a future-facing bridge that unites neighborhoods and builds sustainability, as we work toward statutory requirements for zero greenhouse gas emissions.

Eduardo Hernandez

Kapiolani

