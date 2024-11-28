Letter: Try to understand more, seek ‘centrist’ solutions

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

In his book, “Political Man: The Social Bases of Politics,” Seymour Lipset in 1960 argued that authoritarianism emerges when people feel threatened by change disrupting traditional values — such as changes in family structures, immigration and secularization. He saw these disruptions, coupled with economic vulnerability, as fostering a reaction and support for authoritarianism — although not an indication of core values.

Our divided world is unlikely to shift after the election. Key issues will remain: Women will still need access to comprehensive health care; LGBTQIA+ individuals will continue seeking recognition; immigrants will pursue better lives; and conflicting beliefs about religion, racial justice and gun rights will persist.

If change is inevitable and Lipset is correct, can we avoid authoritarianism by understanding more, framing issues better, and managing societal change more effectively? Are “centrist” solutions possible? Will these divides continue fueling unrest, manipulated by foreign and domestic bad actors? Can we end the culture war in our time?

Carl Sabatino

Kapahulu

