Off the news: Home for holidays in Lahaina is special

It’s surely a time of thanksgiving for households displaced by the 2023 Maui wildfires who’ve had new, albeit temporary, homes in Lahaina opened to them in time for the holidays. The first 24 homes to be provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) were made available after a blessing ceremony Friday.

A total of 167 homes will be placed at Kilohana, where FEMA also provided $95 million to the Army Corps of Engineers for infrastructure work. In addition, the agency plans to pay to lease suitable vacant lots in Lahaina’s burn zone, where it will place two or more modular homes on each lot. Thanks, Uncle Sam.