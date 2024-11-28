Off the news: Signatures prompt election challenge

Thursday, November 28, 2024
Large-scale legal challenges of election ballots have not happened here as they have in key swing states on the mainland. But the broad issue of mail-in ballots has come up for the second straight general election in a Maui County lawsuit.
This time County Council candidate Kelly King contends that a higher-than-normal percentage of sealed mail-in ballots were rejected by County Clerk Moana Lutey. The clerk had flagged 1,069, primarily due to signature deficiencies.
Hawaii’s vote-by-mail system was built pretty robustly, but it seems difficult to lock down every single vulnerability.