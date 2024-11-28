Kokua Line readers give thanks for helpful community

On Thanksgiving Day, we devote Kokua Line to readers’ expressions of gratitude, keeping up a tradition that we hope connects readers to Hawaii, to one another and to this column. Throughout the year, readers remind us that even the smallest kindness resonates — this holiday collection is another way to say “thank you” to all those who strive to “live aloha,” whether or not their goodness ever is acknowledged in print.

Mahalo

Mahalo to the mystery angel who mailed a generous monetary gift in late October, which was initially thought to be a “trick” for Halloween. But it turned out to be very real and your supportive card of hope was also especially welcome during a difficult time. Please know that the funds were put to good use and that someday it will be paid forward. Thank you for restoring faith in miracles on earth. — Signed, C.

***

Mahalo to Dave and Charley Del Rosario, our water fitness instructors. We thank you both for your dedication to keeping us fit and healthy. All year you are there for us. — Mahalo and aloha, the Pool Penguins

***

I love the large murals fronting the Wahiawa Civic Center construction site on California Avenue. They brighten the community! Thank you to the students of Leilehua High School and other organizations who painted the art. I smile every time I drive by. — A reader

***

Mahalo to the couple with a baby stroller at the Food Court at Windward Mall on Nov. 16. They told me I dropped my money. So many times I’ve done that — next time keep the money as I still haven’t learned my lesson. No wonder people follow me around, waiting for me to drop my money. — Andrew

***

I would like to extend my mahalo to Shirley and Misty for taking care of my newspaper to have it closer to my garage and Tom and George for bringing in my trash can on trash days so that I do not have to drag it up my driveway. I hardly get to see them doing these things and being my driveway is steep, I do not have to worry about tumbling down since I have very good neighbors who are looking out for me. — Mahalo, Y.T.

***

Mahalo to the very kind and generous couple at the snack shop in the Hale Pawaa medical services building. They offered to pay for my lunch and even offered to pay for a drink and dessert. Their kindness brightened my day and showed that the aloha spirit still exists in Hawaii. — Sandy

***

I’m so very grateful for two kind gentlemen who helped me on Nov. 14. I was walking briskly to catch TheBus on Kapiolani Boulevard when I tripped on the sidewalk. They both, with very calm, soft and gentle voices, helped me regain my composure, as I was visibly shaken. One even flagged down TheBus and waited until I boarded. I was not able to get their names. I really hope that when I expressed my thanks and gratitude they could feel that it was heartfelt. — Sincerely, lucky reader

***

Thank you to the kind local man who paid for my groceries at Times McCully mid-morning on Nov. 20. His kindness and generosity touched my heart beyond words! — Grateful senior citizen

***

I want to personally Mahalo the Lions Club for providing an opportunity to recycle electronics and for finding new homes for old glasses and hearing aids, putting on a very nice breakfast for our fathers on Father’s Day, and for so much more. They are not just “old men in yellow vests.” I see younger and younger women and men in yellow vests everywhere I go around the islands and around the world. Mahalo Lions Club! — Happy Thanksgiving, Bixby

***

A big mahalo to my wonderful neighbors, Daiyee, Arne, and David, for their help moving this elderly person’s heavy carts to and from the curb since my husband’s illness. — Your grateful neighbor, Shirley

***

As a kupuna in her late 60s, I experienced a sudden hearing loss. After trips to urgent care and my doctor, I was sent to an ear, nose and throat specialist. I was fearful that my whole sense of hearing was forever altered. But the specialist, who was at least in his upper 80s, knew what he was doing. I was never so surprised, or so grateful! After two months in his care, my hearing returned to normal. I am thankful for our medical professionals, who do so much to keep us healthy! — Ellen W.

***

As a resident of senior housing, I’d like to say a big Mahalo to Rick T., our resident manager. He has been with us for less then six months but has made a great impact. He is a vet and a paramedic and has shown such aloha and compassion to the seniors here. He goes beyond his job description and is available 24/7. He is especially kind to the most fragile of us. Rick helped a fellow veteran get medical care and drove him to it and even looked after his dog while he was away. — Mahalo, Nanako

***

Many thanks to the young man from Aloha Water who rescued me. I fell on my outside patio, sliced up my knee, and could not put weight on it to get up. After struggling with the bleeding knee for at least an hour, I gave up because the pain was so bad. He came to deliver water just in time and pulled me to my feet. My knee is healing and I hope to see him again so I can properly thank him! — L.M.

***

Fortunately, we selected a physician whose heart is to take care of his patients and not make a fortune if he were to practice elsewhere. He is homegrown from Kona and quietly makes house calls to those who are ill, elderly and unable to walk. If you call him, he never fails to return your call within the day, as he hardly takes a vacation. Dr. Bradon Kimura no longer takes new patients, but is busy with many patients who have relied on him for decades. We are thankful that Dr. Bradon Kimura continues to practice in Kealakekua. — The Ikenos

———

