On the Move: Jane Clement

The Hawaii Health Systems Corp. West Hawaii Region has named Jane Clement director of marketing, legislative affairs and strategic planning for Kona Community Hospital and Kohala Hospital, effective Monday. She will be succeeding Judy Donovan, who will be retiring after serving the West Hawaii Region for 12 years. Clement joins with more than 10 years of experience in legislative advocacy, strategic planning, and marketing and community relations. She was executive assistant and West Hawaii liaison for Mayor Mitch Roth and served on the West Hawaii Region board of directors as chair of its strategic planning committee.

