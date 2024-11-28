Nationally ranked Mater Dei overpowers ‘Iolani girls basketball team

Addison Deal and Kaeli Wynn poured in 19 points apiece as nationally ranked Mater Dei overpowered ‘Iolani, 71-43, Wednesday night in the opening round of the I Mua Invitational tournament at Kekuhaupio Gymnasium.

Mater Dei arrived in the islands ranked No. 16 in the MaxPreps national rankings and No. 20 by Sporting News. Deal and Wynn are among four Division I signees on the Monarch roster. Their balanced attack included plenty of ball movement and low-post opportunities against the quick, but smaller Raiders. Harmony Goughtly added 15 points, including three treys.

Longtime coach Dean Young had his team prepared for Mater Dei’s 2-2-1 fullcourt press, but the Raiders’ youth showed against a veteran team.

“I was happy with how we came out. Our girls had a good mental approach to the game. I didn’t want any intimidation, any fear. I wanted us to be aggressive, confident and take it to them,” Young said. “Mater Dei is just too big, too talented and shot well in the first half. That’s the difference between them and us. We missed some layups. We missed some wide-open 3s. We missed some free throws. They make all those.”

Mater Dei opened its nonconference schedule with a 76-13 win over Moanalua on Tuesday. The Monarchs will spend Thanksgiving Day at a luau, then play against Maryknoll on Friday in the semifinal round. After Saturday’s final round, they fly out on a red-eye back to Southern California.

“We did a pretty good job of staying in each other’s gaps. (‘Iolani) is quick, they’re fast. They can all put it on the floor. They can all shoot it, so we were tested today,” Mater Dei coach Jody Wynn said . “We’re here in paradise playing a state championship team. It took a minute, but I’m proud of the way we responded.”

Guard Justice Kekauoha led ‘Iolani, the No. 1-ranked team in the Star-Advertiser Top 10, with 15 points. Chelsea Lee chipped in nine points on three 3-pointers.

“We had to just take it all in. We had nothing to lose because they’re a nationally ranked team. I’m just proud of everybody and how we performed,” Kekauoha said. “We have a lot more time to develop.”

The visitors seemed sluggish and a step slow early on as ‘Iolani took a quick 5-0 lead, triggering an early 30-second timeout by Mater Dei. After that, the tall team from Santa Ana, Calif., took command.

“Our defense led to some offense. We really picked it up defensively full-court. We got some turnovers, deflections and that led to some easier baskets for us,” Wynn said. “They’re a great team, a great program. Very well coached. We knew they were going to play hard for the entire game, and they did that. I’m just proud with the way our girls responded. We finished the game well.”

‘Iolani’s inexperience in some key positions unfolded against the Monarchs’ press, and the height advantage became another factor in the paint. Mater Dei took an 11-point lead into the second quarter, then expanded it to 31-9 with a barrage of 3-point bombs.

Mater Dei led at the half, 40-17.

In the tournament’s opening game, Pua Herrington pumped in 33 points and Skylyn Moore added 18 as No. 4 Maryknoll stifled Maui, 74-36. Naiara Bal paced the Lady Sabers with 10 points.

In later games, No. 2 Kamehameha hosted Radford and Arizona 5A champion Canyon View met No. 5 Kahuku in blue bracket play.

Tournament play resumes on Friday with blue bracket games at Kekuhaupio Gymnasium and white bracket games at Farrington.